Four BCCI Units File For Recall Of Supreme Court Order On Tenure

Four BCCI units filed for recall of Supreme Court order on tenure

Four units of BCCI -- Hyderabad, Tamil Nadu, Goa and Madhya Pradesh -- have filed separate pleas in the Supreme Court asking directions on its January 3 verdict, which disqualifies any office-bearer which has completed nine years in state administration.

The state units have many of their senior office-bearers who now have had to demit office due to cap of nine-year tenure, which earlier during a July 18 Apex Court order was stated as cumulative period of 9+9 years taking both state and BCCI tenure into account.

The Lodha Committee in their second set of FAQs had mentioned that it will be a cumulative tenure of nine years which includes both state and board tenures.

"Yes, we have sent a plea to the Honourable Supreme Court seeking directions on the tenure. We have also filed a separate plea about HCA elections being ordered by the lower court," HCA secretary K John Manoj told PTI today.

When asked about the recall petition, Tamil Nadu CA joint secretary RI Palani, who is currently in charge of the state unit said:"We are planning to send an application in this regard."

It has been learnt that the appeal has already been filed.

TNCA has been badly hurt as the verdict meant end of tenure for N Srinivasan along with his confidant and secetary general Kashi Viswanathan.

MPCA on Monday filed plea through their counsel Pragya Baghel.

Petitioner in the case Aditya Verma claimed that even Goa Cricket Association has filed for a "recall".

"I was amazed that Goa Cricket Association has filed for a recall of the January 3 verdict as few months back their top office bearers were arrested on corruption charges. Still they don't want any propreity in their association," Verma said.