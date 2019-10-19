 
Former South Africa Cricketer Gulam Bodi Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison

Updated: 19 October 2019 00:07 IST

CSA said no fixtures were affected as the plans of Gulam Bodi and other would-be conspirators were foiled.

Gulam Bodi will appeal the sentence and seek an extension of his bail. © AFP

Gulam Bodi, who played three limited-overs internationals for South Africa, was sentenced to five years in jail Friday after pleading guilty to eight charges of corruption. The batsman had been banned for 20 years by national body Cricket South Africa (CSA) for his role in attempting to fix or influence matches in a 2105 domestic T20 competition.

Gulam Bodi handed himself over to the police last year and was sentenced by a commercial crimes court in Pretoria after multiple postponements.

He will appeal the sentence and seek an extension of his 3,000 rand ($202/182 euros) bail.

Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Gulam Bodi Cricket
