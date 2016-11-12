Former South Africa Batsman Alviro Petersen Charged With Match Fixing

Alviro Petersen has been provisionally suspended and has 14 days to respond to the charges.

Johannesburg:

Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Saturday they have charged former batsman Alviro Petersen with match fixing following a lengthy and ongoing investigation.

Petersen, 35, captain of Highveld Lions, has been charged with multiple breaches of CSA's anti-corruption code.

The match fixing charges include "contriving to fix or otherwise improperly influence matches during the 2015 Ram Slam".

The South African batsman, who played for Lancashire last season, has been provisionally suspended and has 14 days to respond to the charges.

Gulam Bodi, Jean Symes, Pumelela Matshikwe, Ethy Mbhalati and Thami Tsolekile were all handed lengthy bans by CSA earlier this year for their part in attempting to fix matches in the Ram Slam.

Petersen previously played for English county sides Glamorgan, Essex and Somerset, before joining Lancashire as a non-overseas player after he retired from internationals in 2015.