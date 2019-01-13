 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Former Goa Ranji Cricketer Rajesh Ghodge Collapses On Field, Dies In Hospital

Updated: 13 January 2019 19:36 IST

The deceased cricketer had scored 30 runs and was at the non-striker's end when he collapsed.

Former Goa Ranji Cricketer Rajesh Ghodge Collapses On Field, Dies In Hospital
Rajesh Ghodge collapsed on a cricket ground while playing a local tournament in Margao. © AFP

A 46-year-old former Goa Ranji cricketer Rajesh Ghodge collapsed on a cricket ground while playing a local tournament in Margao town in South Goa on Sunday afternoon and died soon at a local hospital, organisers of the tourney said. The deceased cricketer had scored 30 runs and was at the non-striker's end when he collapsed, Poorv Bhembre, secretary of the Margao Cricket Club, which had organised the tournament, told IANS over the phone. After he collapsed, Ghodge was immediately shifted to the nearby ESI hospital, from where he was shifted to a private health facility in Margao town, located 30 km south of Panaji before he was declared dead, the club official said.

The deceased was also the honourary joint secretary of the tournament organising club.

Bhembre said that Ghodge, who has played two Ranji matches for Goa and represented the state in several one-day matches in the 1990s, had no history of medical issues.

"He used to play cricket almost every day. We are completely shocked with what has happened today," Bhembre said.

Comments
Topics : Cricket GOA
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The 46-year-old was at the non-striker's end when he collapsed
  • Ghodge was the honourary joint secretary of the organising club
  • He has played two Ranji Trophy matches for Goa
Related Articles
Goa Cricket Association Suspends Secretary a Day After Reinstating Him
Goa Cricket Association Suspends Secretary a Day After Reinstating Him
Vijay Hazare: Biplab Samantray Shines as Odisha Beat Goa to Enter Semis
Vijay Hazare: Biplab Samantray Shines as Odisha Beat Goa to Enter Semis
Ranji: Pacer Nizar Niyas
Ranji: Pacer Nizar Niyas' six wickets helps Kerala take 1st innings lead over Goa
Ranji Trophy: Goa off-spinner Amit Yadav takes seven as Assam lose by 10 wickets
Ranji Trophy: Goa off-spinner Amit Yadav takes seven as Assam lose by 10 wickets
Ranji Trophy: Mumbai, Karnataka, Goa, Jammu & Kashmir register wins
Ranji Trophy: Mumbai, Karnataka, Goa, Jammu & Kashmir register wins
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 08 January 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.