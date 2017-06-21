 
Former Players Unhappy With Anil Kumble Stepping Down

Updated: 21 June 2017 00:28 IST

Former cricketers feel Anil Kumble stepping down as head coach will be a big loss for the India team.

Anil Kumble stepped down as head coach on Tuesday. © AFP

Former cricketers took to Twitter to say how they felt about Anil Kumble stepping down from the position of head coach of the India team. The players to have said what they felt on social media included Bishan Bedi and Michael Vaughan. Kumble's contract as the head coach ended on Tuesday after the ICC Champions Trophy and he was not interested in an extension. The widely-speculated feud between Virat Kohli and himself was the reason. Sources had told NDTV that Kohli was "not ready to budge", from his position on Kumble and that "coach-captain relationship was 'irreparable'."

"India are losing a Great man in @anilkumble1074 ... realty hope he stays in some role .... far too good a bloke to lose ... #India," tweeted Vaughan.

Former India spinner Bishan Bedi in a series of tweets said: "Not surprised w/Kumble quitting-no self-respecting wud've carried on n such environment!Crkt Ind needed 'Jumbo' more than other way around?!

Gratitude has obviously been thrown out of the window by whoever raising 'revolt' against India's giant @anilkumble1074! Loser's Indian Cricket of course!"

Kris Srikkanth also tweeted he was sad to see Kumble go.

The team did well under Kumble in the past 12 months, winning Test series in the West Indies (2-0) before winning at home against New Zealand (3-0), England (4-0), Bangladesh (1-0) and Australia (2-1). The team also won eight ODIs and lost five during the 46-year-old's tenure.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra said the situation could have been handled better. "It (the coach selection process) should have been done after the home season and not just before the Champions Trophy. It could have been handled better but that is how the cookie has crumbled," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

