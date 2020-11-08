Sindh skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has been fined 35 per cent of his match fees for a level 1 offence relating to the use of inappropriate language during his side's first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi. The incident happened on Saturday when Sarfaraz repeatedly made inappropriate comments against an umpiring decision during the day's play.

"Sarfaraz was reported by on-field umpires Faisal Afridi and Saqib Khan for the violation of article 2.21 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel," the PCB said in an official statement.

Sarfaraz pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Mohammad Anees.

In a separate incident, Central Punjab batsman Usman Salahuddin has also been fined 20 per cent match fee for a level 1 offence relating to conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game during his side's first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Balochistan at the National Stadium Karachi.

The incident happened on Saturday in the 26th over of Central Punjab's first innings; Usman continuously showed his bat during an lbw appeal, which was deemed as an attempt to mislead the umpires.

Usman was reported by on-field umpires Ghaffar Kazmi and Nasir Hussain at the end of second day's play for violating article 2.20 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

Usman pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Iftikhar Ahmed.