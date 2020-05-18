Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Former Pakistan Pacer Faces Fans' Wrath After Bizarre Advice For Babar Azam

Updated: 18 May 2020 12:12 IST

Former Pakistan player Tanvir Ahmed had some strange advice for current star Babar Azam and that didn't go down well with the fans.

Former Pakistan Pacer Faces Fans Wrath After Bizarre Advice For Babar Azam
Tanvir Ahmed, ex-Pakistan pacer, said Babar Azam "needs to improve his English". © AFP

Babar Azam's rise was further reaffirmed when the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed him the captain of the ODI and T20I teams last week. Babar Azam has been Pakistan's most prolific batsman in recent times. His meteoric rise in the past year or so has seen climb to the top of the ICC Men's T20I Rankings, while he is also highly-placed in ODI (3rd) and Test (5th) rankings as well. Former Pakistan pacer Tanvir Ahmed, however, feels scoring runs and leadership skills are not the only things that make a good captain.

Tanvir Ahmed, who played five Tests, two ODIs and a T20I for Pakistan, came up with a bizarre list of things that Babar Azam needs to work on, to become a complete captain.

In a video posted by Saj Sadiq, a Pakistani cricket writer, Ahmed said Babar Azam needs to "improve his English, work on his personality and change his dressing sense".

Twitter users didn't take too kindly to the comments made by Tanvir Ahmed and took him to the cleaners.

Babar Azam made his Test debut in October 2016 and has gone on to play 26 matches for his country in the longest format. He has five Test hundreds, 13 fifties and averages 45.12.

But the stylish right-hander has really excelled in the shorter formats of the game.

The 25-year-old has already played 74 ODIs for Pakistan, scoring 3,359 runs at an average of 54.17 with 11 centuries and 15 half-centuries to his name.

He has also made 38 appearances for Pakistan in T20Is, scoring 1,471 runs at an average of 50.72.

India superstar Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are the only two players to boast an average of above 50 among players that have played over 30 T20Is.

Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Mohammad Babar Azam Babar Azam Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
