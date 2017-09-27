 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Former Pakistan Captain Shahid Afridi Trolls Himself At An Event, Jokes About His Batting

Updated: 27 September 2017 13:34 IST

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi recently joked about his batting in an event.

Former Pakistan Captain Shahid Afridi Trolls Himself At An Event, Jokes About His Batting
Shahid Afridi at an event joking about his batting © Twitter

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi ranks among the most popular cricketers in the world. The maverick all-rounder enjoys a huge fan following mainly because of the entertainment he guarantees on a cricket field. In the early part of his career, Afridi captured the public imagination with his explosive batting. He set and shattered several records batting as an opener, at the time the most destructive in the world. Over the years, he transformed into a quality leg-spinner and endured a severe decline in his batting prowess. Despite boasting of serious batting talent, Afridi's repeated failures with the willow frustrated his fans and teammates. Though he played some memorable knocks, Afridi was never really consistent with the bat. On most occasions he would last only a few balls, often ending up being lampooned by cricket fans. Afridi, now retired, carried forward that joke when he made an appearance at a public function. "Just like my batting I won't take up much of your time," he said as he commenced his address to draw laughter from the audience.

Afridi's self-deprecating humour was appreciated by cricket lovers in India.

Afridi may not have enjoyed a lot of success against India in recent years, but Indian fans have always admired his ability to change the course of matches with a stroke of genius. Earlier, Afridi had tweeted about his desire of wanting Indian players to be part of the World XI team that played 3 T20Is against Pakistan.

On India's 71st Independence Day, Afridi tweeted a message of peace, tolerance and love. "Happy Independence Day India! No way to change neighbours, let's work towards peace, tolerance and love. Let humanity prevail," he wrote. His tweet was retweeted over 10,000 times.

Topics : Pakistan Sahibzada Mohammad Shahid Khan Afridi Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Shahid Afridi is a former Pakistan captain
  • Afridi recently joked about his batting at an event
  • Afridi has a huge fan following in Pakistan
Related Articles
Shahid Afridi's Whirlwind Century Leaves Shoaib Akhtar In Awe
Shahid Afridi's Whirlwind Century Leaves Shoaib Akhtar In Awe
Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle To See T10 Action In The UAE
Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle To See T10 Action In The UAE
Shahid Afridi Back To His Devastating Best In 42-Ball Hundred
Shahid Afridi Back To His Devastating Best In 42-Ball Hundred
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 11 September 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.