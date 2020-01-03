 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Former Pakistan Captain Says Sourav Ganguly Can Help Resume Bilateral Matches

Updated: 03 January 2020 18:35 IST

Rashid Latif cited India's tour of Pakistan in 2004, which Sourav Ganguly pushed for despite the BCCI's reluctance at the time.

Former Pakistan Captain Says Sourav Ganguly Can Help Resume Bilateral Matches
Sourav Ganguly took charge as BCCI president on October 23. © AFP

It remains to be seen whether Sourav Ganguly will once again play the catalyst to India and Pakistan resuming bilateral ties on the cricket pitch as former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif has urged the BCCI president to "help" the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in taking talks of Indo-Pak matches forward. Former wicketkeeper batsman Latif said it was Ganguly, then India captain, who played a big role in India agreeing to tour Pakistan in 2004 despite BCCI's reluctance. "As a cricketer and BCCI President, Ganguly can help (Ehsan) Mani and the PCB," Latif was quoted as saying by 'The Nation'.

"Unless full-fledged Pakistan-India bilateral series resumes, things won't improve for both countries. The world wants to see Pak-India playing cricket," he said.

"PCB CEO Wasim Khan should also play his active part to ensure top cricket-playing nations come and tour Pakistan as it will help Pakistan cricket and local players."

"In 2004, when the BCCI was reluctant to tour Pakistan, it was (Sourav) Ganguly, who persuaded the BCCI and players. It was a highly memorable tour for India as they managed to win big here after a long gap," Latif added.

India clinched the five-match ODI series 3-2 while they also won the three-match Test series 2-1. India and Pakistan only meet in ICC tournaments now due to political tensions between the two countries.

Pakistan welcomed back Test cricket after a long gap when Sri Lanka toured the nation recently. Pakistan won the series 2-0.

"The arrival of Sri Lankan team after more than a decade was a sigh of relief for not only struggling Pakistani cricket but also for long-suffering masses. Majority of our cricket grounds have also suffered badly in the absence of international matches," Latif added.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Sourav Ganguly Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India and Pakistan only play each other in ICC tournaments
  • Rashid Latif urged Ganguly to help take talks of Indo-Pak matches forward
  • He said the world wants to watch India, Pakistan play against each other
Related Articles
"Love At First Sight": Sourav Ganguly Recalls Harbhajan Singh
"Love At First Sight": Sourav Ganguly Recalls Harbhajan Singh's Eden Gardens Heroics
BCCI To Set Up Medical Panel, Hire Various Professionals To Revamp National Cricket Academy
BCCI To Set Up Medical Panel, Hire Various Professionals To Revamp National Cricket Academy
Ajinkya Rahane Says Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid Will Take Indian Cricket To New Heights
Ajinkya Rahane Says Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid Will Take Indian Cricket To New Heights
Michael Vaughan Comments On Ravi Shastri
Michael Vaughan Comments On Ravi Shastri's Picture With Shah Rukh Khan, Raveena Tandon
"Too Early To Say": Sourav Ganguly On ICC
"Too Early To Say": Sourav Ganguly On ICC's Proposal Of Four-Day Tests
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 30 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.