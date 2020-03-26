Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Former New Zealand Fast Bowler Iain O'Brien Resorts To Crowdfunding To Raise Money

Updated: 26 March 2020 17:09 IST

Former New Zealand fast bowler Iain O'Brien is looking to raise money through crowdfunding to book flight ticket so that he can get back to his family in the United Kingdom.

Former New Zealand Fast Bowler Iain OBrien Resorts To Crowdfunding To Raise Money
Iain O'Brien tweeted that he is ready to talk cricket over video call with anyone. © Twitter

Former New Zealand fast bowler Iain O'Brien is looking to get back to his family in the United Kingdom and for that, he has started a crowd funding project on Twitter. O'Brien, who played 22 Tests, 10 ODIs and four T20Is for New Zealand, tweeted that he is ready to talk cricket over video call with anyone provided they are willing to spare some money that he can use to go back to the UK where he now lives with his wife and two children.

"Ok, so trying to raise some money to pay for this flight back to the UK. I have an idea. If anyone would love a 20 min Skype/vid call, one on one, talk about all things cricket, politics, sausages, mental health, Sachin, etc. If you'd like that & can spare a couple of dollar,pound DM me," tweeted O'Brien.

O'Brien has been looking to find his way back to the UK ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 20,000 lives around the world thus far. Part of the global crisis caused by the viral spread is the myriad of restrictions imposed on travel in countries around the world.

"The big bit for me is my wife has a lung condition where if she gets any sort of chest infection it can take time off her life," O'Brien was quoted as saying by the 'stuff.co.nz'.

"This virus could kill her. With a couple of kids for her to deal with, and her mum is 80, there's a fair bit on her plate at the moment. I would be kind of keen to take some of that stress off her but I think I'm just adding to it at the moment," he added.

