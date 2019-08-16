 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Former India Player VB Chandrasekhar Dies At 57, Cops Suspect Suicide

Updated: 16 August 2019 00:27 IST

Former India and Tamil Nadu batsman VB Chandrasekhar died in Chennai on Thursday.

Former India Player VB Chandrasekhar Dies At 57, Cops Suspect Suicide
VB Chandrasekhar represented India in seven One-Day Internationals. © Twitter

VB Chandrasekhar, the former India opening batsman, was found dead hanging at his home in Chennai on Thursday. According to police sources, the 57-year-old might have committed suicide. "Financial liabilities appear to be the reason," a senior police officer told NDTV. No suicide note has been recovered and the investigation is on. The investigators say that the financial burden could be connected to "V B Kanchi Veerans", the Tamil Nadu Premier League team owned by the former cricketer. Chandrasekhar represented India in seven One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and had an impressive average of 43.09 in first-class cricket.

The news of Chandrasekhar's demise left the cricketing fraternity in shock. Indian cricketers took to Twitter to pay tribute to the former India selector. Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina among others expressed their disbelief on the news that came in late on Thurday.

"Very shocking to hear VB Chandrashekhar indian cricketer is no more.. very sad news .. very young to go.. rest in peace VB.. Big lose condolences to the family @CSKFansOfficial @ChennaiIPL @BCCI," Harbhajan tweeted.

Notably, VB Chandrasekhar was the one who brought MS Dhoni to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League. Chandrasekhar served as manager of the Chennai-based franchise for three years.

VB Chandrasekhar was working as an expert with the official broadcasters of the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League.

VB Chandrasekhar's played 81 first-class matches and scored 4999 runs in 124 innings with 10 centuries and 23 half-centuries.

Chandrasekhar made his debut against New Zealand in 1988. Two years later, he played his final ODI against Australia in Hamilton.

The 57-year-old India batsman played an unbeaten innings of 237 for Goa against Kerala, that remains one of the highlights of his career.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • VB Chandrasekhar died at the age of 57
  • Reports suggest that the former cricketer might have committed suicide
  • Chandrasekhar played seven ODIs for India
Related Articles
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant's Shot Selection In 3rd ODI Against West Indies Upsets Fans
Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh's Case An Aberration, No NOCs For Indians To Play T20 Leagues
MS Dhoni Celebrates 73rd Independence Day In Ladakh: Reports
MS Dhoni Celebrates 73rd Independence Day In Ladakh: Reports
Independence Day: Virat Kohli Urges Indians To Work Towards Progress Of The Country
Independence Day: Virat Kohli Urges Indians To Work Towards Progress Of The Country
"It
"It's Not Broken": Virat Kohli Quashes Thumb Injury Scare After ODI Triumph Over West Indies
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 09 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.