Story ProgressBack to home
Former India Player SR Patil Dies At 86
Sadashiv Raoji Patil, who played one Test for India against New Zealand in 1955, died at his residence in Kolhapur on Tuesday.
SR Patil played 36 First Class matches for Maharashtra and even captained them in the Ranji Trophy.© AFP
Highlights
-
Former India player Sadashiv Raoji Patil died on Tuesday
-
He died at his residence in Kolhapur
-
He played one Test for India against New Zealand in 1955
Former India player Sadashiv Raoji Patil, who represented the country in one Test match, died at his residence in Kolhapur on Tuesday. He was 86 and is survived by wife and two daughters. "He died in his sleep in the early hours on Tuesday at his residence in Ruikar Colony in Kolhapur," Ramesh Kadam, a former office bearer of Kolhapur District Cricket Association, told PTI. Patil, who was a pace bowling all-rounder, played a Test match against New Zealand in 1955.
He didn't get any more chances to play for the country.
Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
Patil played 36 First Class matches for Maharashtra from 1952-1964, scoring 866 runs and taking 83 wickets.
He had also captained Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest Cricket news, check out the India cricket schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.