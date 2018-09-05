Former India Pacer RP Singh Retires From All Forms Of Cricket

Former India pacer Rudra Pratap Singh on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 32-year-old bowler posted a heartfelt message on his official Twitter account. "13 years ago, on 4th September 2005 was the first time I donned the Indian jersey. It was the stepping stone to what would become the most cherished moments of my life. Today as I hang my boots and call it a day, I wish to remember and give thanks to each and everyone who made this journey possible. Even as I write this, there are conflicting emotions inside me. No matter how much one prepares for the day, there is no easy way to bid goodbye. But somewhere inside there is the voice that tells you - it's time", he posted.

"And that for me is today. My heart and soul will always belong to that young boy who debuted at Faisalabad, Pakistan, who wanted nothing more but to feel the leather in his hand and keep playing but my body reminds me I am an old man who needs to make way for the young", he added.

Left-arm pacer Singh, who made his international debut against Zimbabwe in 2005, played 14 Tests for India where he took a total of 40 wickets with best figures of 5/59 against England in 2007.

Singh represented India in 58 ODIs clinching 69 wickets at an average of just under 34. In the shortest format of the game, Singh played a total of 10 games, registering best figures of four wickets for 13 runs.

The highlights of RP Singh's career was his five-wicket haul against England during the 2007 Lord's Test where he played a prominent role in the second innings registering career figures od 5/59. India later, went on to win that series in England after a gap of 21 years.

Singh was also a part of the Indian side that won the inaugural edition of the ICC World T20 in 2007, where he took 12 wickets in seven matches, finishing as his side's highest wicket-taker in the tournament.