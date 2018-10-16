 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Former India Batsman Expresses Concern Over Pitch Invasions. Twitter Calls It 'Devotion'

Updated: 16 October 2018 13:41 IST

Virat Kohli was accosted on the pitch during both Tests vs the Windies at Rajkot and Hyderabad while Rohit Sharma had the experience during a first-class game.

Former India Batsman Expresses Concern Over Pitch Invasions. Twitter Calls It
A fan had recently intruded the pitch to get a selfie clicked with Virat Kohli © AFP

Instances of fans invading the field of play during live matches have risen of late. Last week, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli had a fan running at him to touch his feet while batsman Rohit Sharma saw another follower try to plant a kiss. Taking note of these incidents, former Indian batsman Aakash Chopra expressed his concern over the spurt in fans' pitch invasion cases. "Lately too many fans have managed to reach the middle of the pitch....genuine concern. Please keep the players safe.... #Kohli #Rohit #MSD", he posted on his official Twitter account. After sharing the message, Aakash Chopra was at the receiving end of fans who didn't concur with the former player.

A fan had recently broken through the security cordon to click a selfie with India skipper Virat Kohli during the second Test versus the West Indies in Hyderabad. He had a similar experience in Rajkot too.

Rohit Sharma, who was India's stand-in captain during the recently concluded Asia Cup in Kohli's absence, also couldn't escape the overwhelming love of his die-hard fans.

During the recently held Vijay Hazare Trophy game between Mumbai and Bihar, which Mumbai won by nine wickets, a fan jumped onto the field and ran to the pitch to plant a kiss on Rohit Sharma's cheeks.

A video of this was shared by a Twitter user and is on the verge of breaking the Internet. Going by what meets the eye, the helmet dutifully protected Sharma from this unforeseeable bouncer.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Aakash Chopra Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Aakash Chopra had expressed concern over rise in pitch invasions
  • He had posted his concern on his official Twitter account
  • Some fans didn't agree to his point of view
Related Articles
Fans Laud Aakash Chopra For Response On Daughter
Fans Laud Aakash Chopra For Response On Daughter's Career
Virender Sehwag Named In Cricket Committee For Delhi, Gautam Gambhir Is Special Invitee
Virender Sehwag Named In Cricket Committee For Delhi, Gautam Gambhir Is Special Invitee
Over Ajinkya Rahane
Over Ajinkya Rahane's Form, 2 Former India Cricketers In Twitter Feud
Not MS Dhoni, Pick Someone Else For Sri Lanka T20Is, Says Former India Cricketer
Not MS Dhoni, Pick Someone Else For Sri Lanka T20Is, Says Former India Cricketer
'Best To Keep Virat Kohli In The Loop': Former Cricketer's Suggestion To Select Team India Coach
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 15 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.