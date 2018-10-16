Former India Batsman Expresses Concern Over Pitch Invasions. Twitter Calls It 'Devotion'

Instances of fans invading the field of play during live matches have risen of late. Last week, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli had a fan running at him to touch his feet while batsman Rohit Sharma saw another follower try to plant a kiss. Taking note of these incidents, former Indian batsman Aakash Chopra expressed his concern over the spurt in fans' pitch invasion cases. "Lately too many fans have managed to reach the middle of the pitch....genuine concern. Please keep the players safe.... #Kohli #Rohit #MSD", he posted on his official Twitter account. After sharing the message, Aakash Chopra was at the receiving end of fans who didn't concur with the former player.