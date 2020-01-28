 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"Administrators Who Don't Play...": Former England Captain Backs 5-Day Tests

Updated: 28 January 2020 22:57 IST

Mike Gatting joined a list of cricketers - both current and past - who have expressed their voice in favour of retaining five-day Test matches.

"Administrators Who Don
Mike Gatting said 5-day Tests have a higher chance of producing results. © AFP

Former England captain Mike Gatting on Tuesday stressed that five-day Tests have more possibility of having results than the proposed four-day format, joining the chorus of cricketers who have opposed the idea. "Test cricket is unique, we keep saying it day in and day out. Sadly, it's the administrators who don't play, who understand that they have a problem in scheduling I suspect. Therefore, they don't understand what a unique game Test cricket is," Gatting said at the launch of the Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy DY Patil Sports Centre.

"So, it's good to have a chat, let's talk about it so that people can understand both sides of the story."

Gatting played 79 Tests for England scoring 4409 runs.

"If there's less Test cricket fine, but I will be very, very opposed to getting rid of Test cricket, it has to be five days.

"If you have bad weather in England or South Africa anyway, it's a draw if you lose a day, so with five days you get a chance of having a result. It's worth talking, but five-day Test cricket is unique in many ways.

"So in those four-day talks, let's talk about what are the areas we might actually try and improve the promotions of Test cricket and ways of making it a little better to fit it in the schedule," Gatting said.

India skipper Virat Kohli had said that promotion and marketing could be done better for spectators who come to watch Test cricket, especially in the subcontinent.

India played their first day-night Test last year at Eden Gardens against Bangladesh and Kohli had welcomed the move, saying the team is ready to play pink ball Tests in future.

"The fact that Virat Kohli has said that day-night Test cricket is something that he wants to play is fantastic and was great to see what happened in Kolkata (where India played their first day-night Test).

"Sadly, Bangladesh didn't play their best or India were just too good, one of the two. But the crowds were good for day/night Test. Maybe that's the way," added the 62-year-old who also featured in 92 ODIs for England.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mike Gatting said 5-day Tests have a higher chance of producing results
  • He said that 5-day matches are unique and administrators won't understand
  • He said it is okay if the amount of matches played was reduced
Related Articles
Stuart Broad Given Fine, Demerit Point For "Audible Obscenity"
Stuart Broad Given Fine, Demerit Point For "Audible Obscenity"
Under-19 World Cup: Kartik Tyagi Stars With The Ball As India Beat Australia In Quarter-Finals
Under-19 World Cup: Kartik Tyagi Stars With The Ball As India Beat Australia In Quarter-Finals
"Are You Blushing?" Sakshi Teases "Cutie" MS Dhoni In Adorable Video. Watch
"Are You Blushing?" Sakshi Teases "Cutie" MS Dhoni In Adorable Video. Watch
New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
MS Dhoni Runs Away As Armaan Malik Calls Him On Stage, Sakshi Brings Him Back. Watch Video
MS Dhoni Runs Away As Armaan Malik Calls Him On Stage, Sakshi Brings Him Back. Watch Video
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 27 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.