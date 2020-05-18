Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Former England Batsman Rob Key Recovering From "Mini Stroke"

Updated: 18 May 2020 18:51 IST

Rob Key was admitted at the Kent and Canterbury hospital for treatment.

Rob Key uploaded a selfie letting followers know he is recovering. © Instagram

Former England batsman Rob Key is recovering after suffering a "mini stroke". Key revealed he needed hospital treatment when the stroke occurred at the weekend. Alongside an Instagram selfie, the 41-year-old wrote: "Long weekend. Turns out I've had a mini stroke. "Thanks to everyone at the Kent and Canterbury hospital especially Charlie And dr baht. Now got to eat food with no flavour and take pills #triffic."

Key played in 15 Tests for England and made five one-day international appearances, as well as playing in one Twenty20 game for his country.

Key's finest moment for England was an innings of 221 against the West Indies in July 2004, the only time he would go past three figures in an international match.

He scored nearly 20,000 first-class runs between 1998 and 2015 in a stellar county career with Kent, leading them for nine seasons across two spells, before becoming member of Sky Sports' cricket coverage.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Robert Key England England Cricket Team Cricket
Highlights
  • Former England batsman Rob Key suffered a mini-stroke
  • He shared a picture letting people know that he is recovering
  • Rob Key has played in 15 Tests and 5 ODIs for England
