 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Former Australian Cricketer Michael Slater Kicked Off Plane For "Yelling And Swearing": Report

Updated: 21 May 2019 11:54 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

After "yelling and swearing", Michael Slater locked himself in a toilet and refused to come out, with security called to remove him.

Former Australian Cricketer Michael Slater Kicked Off Plane For "Yelling And Swearing": Report
Michael Slater has apologised after being removed from a flight for "disruptive" behaviour. © AFP

Former Australian opening batsman Michael Slater was kicked off a plane after his heated argument with two friends delayed the flight for 30 minutes, a report said on Tuesday. Slater said he had been arguing with two friends on Sunday while boarding the Qantas flight from Sydney to Wagga Wagga, his hometown in New South Wales. After "yelling and swearing", Slater locked himself in a toilet and refused to come out, with security called to remove him.

Slater, now a well-known television commentator, who is due to commentate at the upcoming World Cup 2019 in England, confirmed the incident in a statement, according to Macquarie.

However, Slater has apologised after being removed from a flight for "disruptive" behaviour.

"I did have an argument with two friends whilst boarding a flight to Wagga and I apologise for the inconvenience this caused other passengers on the flight," he said.

The former cricketer was asked to leave the plane before take-off, Qantas said.

"Prior to departure on a Sydney to Wagga Wagga flight on Sunday, a male passenger was asked to leave the aircraft for being disruptive," it said in a statement to AFP.

"He complied with the crew's request."

The former batsman was part of the Australian cricket team from 1993 to 2001, and played 74 Tests before his retirement in 2004.

(With AFP Inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Michael Slater Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Slater was kicked off a plane after his heated argument with 2 friends
  • Slater is due to commentate at the upcoming World Cup 2019 in England
  • Slater was a part of the Australian cricket team from 1993 to 2001
Related Articles
World Cup 2019: Sourav Ganguly, Sanjay Manjrekar Among Panel Of Commentators
World Cup 2019: Sourav Ganguly, Sanjay Manjrekar Among Panel Of Commentators
Shane Watson Needs to Convert His Starts: Michael Slater
Shane Watson Needs to Convert His Starts: Michael Slater
Virat Kohli is world
Virat Kohli is world's best young batsman: Slater
Former Aussie players slam decision on Katich
Former Aussie players slam decision on Katich
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 19 May 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.