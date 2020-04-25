Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Former Australian All-Rounder Graeme Watson Dies Aged 75

Updated: 25 April 2020 13:44 IST

Graeme Watson, an all-rounder who featured in five Tests and two ODIs for Australia, died at 75 following a battle with cancer.

Former Australian All-Rounder Graeme Watson Dies Aged 75
Former Australian all-rounder Graeme Watson has died following a battle with cancer. © ICC/Twitter

Former Australian cricketer Graeme Watson has died aged 75 following a battle with cancer. Primarily a middle-order batsman and a medium-pace bowler, he featured in five Tests from 1966-67 to 1972 and two ODIs in 1972, ESPNcricinfo reported. The all-rounder earned a national call up during the 1966-67 tour of South Africa. Graeme Watson slammed a half-century in the first innings of the second Test of the series. However, the medium-pacer was ruled of the next test after suffering an ankle injury.

He returned for the fourth Test in Johannesburg where took a career-best 2 for 67 but failed to leave a mark with the bat as Australia lost the series.

In 1971-72, he moved to Western Australia and played a major role in their Sheffield Shield win in 1971-72, 1972-73, and 1974-75 seasons.

He finished his career with 4,674 runs and 186 wickets from 107 first-class games.

According to a report in in icc-cricket.com, Watson also played Australian rules football for Melbourne, and went on to be a successful architect after he hung up his boots.

Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Graeme Donald Watson Cricket
