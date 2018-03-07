Former Australia Test Opener Ed Cowan Retires

Former Australia Test opener Ed Cowan announced his retirement from professional cricket Wednesday, leaving the game with more than 10,000 runs and 25 centuries to his name. The 35-year-old made his Test debut in the Boxing Day clash with India in 2011 but hasn't added to his 18 appearances since his last outing in 2013. He averaged 31.28. He pulled the pin after a poor 2017/18 season with New South Wales.