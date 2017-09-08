For Virat Kohli, Rest Day Is Cheat Day

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli wants his team to be the fittest in the world and his own disciplined life and fitness regime set an example for other cricketers. Kohli and his team have been in red-hot form having thrashed Sri Lanka in their home 9-0 across Tests, ODIs and one Twenty20 International. Now, they are ready for another assignment - the Australia series. With the series starting after 15 days, Kohli doesn't want to rest and is setting himself up for it. The Indian captain took to Twitter and shared his image and captioned it saying: Rest day is a cheat day, never stop working hard."

Rest day is a cheat day, never stop working hard. ???? pic.twitter.com/ARPzY8Js6n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 8, 2017

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently, Kohli was seen sweating it out during the work-out session in the gym. "MUST WATCH: What goes into the making of captain @imVkohli's well sculpt body? Find out here: #TeamIndia," the tweet read.

The video shows Kohli getting valuable tips from his strength and fitness coach Shankar Basu.

India will play five ODIs against Australia, starting on September 17, with the first match against Steven Smith's team being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.