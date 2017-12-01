For Virat Kohli, A Question From Miss World Manushi Chillar

Newly crowned Miss World Manushi Chillar, who ended India's 17-year wait for the crown, had a question for Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli at an awards function in the national capital on Thursday.

"You are one of the best batsman in the world today and you've been such an inspiration. You've really given back to the society. But there are a lot of young people who draw inspiration from you. How would you like to give back for children, especially in the world of cricket?," she asked the 29-year-old cricket superstar.

Kohli was eloquent in his response. "Well, what's very important to understand is when you do what you do and you express yourself on the field, it has to be genuine and it has to be from the heart. Otherwise if people find out that you're trying to pretend, then they can never connect to you.

"I've never tried to be anyone else. I've always been myself; I always mention that people had a lot of issues with how I was, how I conducted myself, but I had never had any problems with that," Kohli said. He also added that it was important to not lose one's own identity and character.

Kohli, who had presented Chillar with a Special Achievement award, had some words of wisdom for the younger generation at the CNN-News 18 Indian of the Year awards.

"The moment I started to think that I need to change, is the only time I changed. Everyone has to go through a mutual process to be where they get to in life to become more mature. What's very important to understand is one should never lose their own identity, character and personality because if you try to be someone else you can never succeed, and you can never inspire others.

"The one thing that I believe in is that there's something much stronger that's making us do what we do. We ourselves don't have the ability to go out there, score runs and take wickets all the time. We must believe that everyone has a plan and that plan has been executed for them at the time they are in, and all they can do is work hard, no one can change the plan, what we can do is work hard and be honest with ourselves," Kohli added.

After being recognized for his stellar performance through the year, Kohli described himself as a "typical" Delhi boy, who always remembers where he comes from.

"I am a typical Delhi boy at heart. Wherever I might be in life, I always remember where I come from and what I have gone through to be where I am. That never goes away from me," he said.

"No expectations, no milestones... there is a simple mindset. I just go there and do my duty. I don't believe in tags and comparisons.

"For me the joy of life is just watching that ball and hitting it from the middle of the bat," he said.