 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Five-Year-Old Suffering From Brain Cancer Does 'Bat Flip' In BBL Match. Watch

Updated: 09 January 2020 17:01 IST

BBL: The five-year-old, Slater Walker, was invited as a guest of honour at the Gabba by Brisbane Heat.

Five-Year-Old Suffering From Brain Cancer Does
Slater Walker, 5, flipped the bat before the Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL match. © Twitter

A five-year-old child suffering from brain cancer on Thursday had a dream come true as he assisted in the 'bat flip' during the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) contest between Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes. The kid, named Slater Walker, is reportedly a die-hard fan of the Brisbane-based franchise, who had called him to the ground as a guest of honour. "Assisting with the bat flip tonight is 5-year-old Slater Walker. Unfortunately, Slater is suffering from brain cancer, but is a massive @HeatBBL fan and is the guest of honour at the Gabba tonight. Enjoy the match, Slater," BBL tweeted.

In the BBL, normal coin toss, which is widely used in cricket matches across the globe, has been replaced by the bat flip where the away team captain calls 'hills' or 'roofs' to take their call in the match. The only condition is that the bat must complete one full rotation before landing.

It was first tried during the 2018 edition of the BBL and it has been followed since then.

In the ongoing match, the Hurricanes had won the toss and opted to bat against the hosts. The visitors scored 126/9 from their 20 overs and Brisbane Heat chased down the target with 10 balls to spare thanks to a late assault by Ben Cutting.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Brisbane Heat Brisbane Heat Hobart Hurricanes Hobart Hurricanes Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2020 news, check out the India vs Sri Lanka 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Brisbane Heat hosted Hobart Hurricanes at the Gabba on Thursday
  • 5-year-old cancer patient Slater Walker was the guest of honour
  • He did the bat flip before the match
Related Articles
Unique Relay Catch At Boundary Stirs Controversy In BBL. Watch Video
Unique Relay Catch At Boundary Stirs Controversy In BBL. Watch Video
AB de Villiers Joins Brisbane Heat, Will Make Big Bash League Debut
AB de Villiers Joins Brisbane Heat, Will Make Big Bash League Debut
Darren Lehmann Makes Coaching Comeback After Sandpaper-Gate
Darren Lehmann Makes Coaching Comeback After Sandpaper-Gate
Brendon McCullum Announces Big Bash League Retirement, Eyes Coaching Career
Brendon McCullum Announces Big Bash League Retirement, Eyes Coaching Career
Watch: Ben Cutting Suffers Nasty Blow While Attempting Catch In BBL
Watch: Ben Cutting Suffers Nasty Blow While Attempting Catch In BBL
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.