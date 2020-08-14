Yuvraj Singh would be a relaxed man this IPL. Having retired from all forms of cricket last year after it was clear to him that he no longer featured in the selectors' plans for the Indian team, Yuvraj would be watching the tournament from the comforts of his home. Such comforts often make you extra vigilant about what your peers are up to and upon finding his former Mumbai Indians teammate Rohit Sharma hit the gym, Yuvraj's delight had no limits. “Going low only to push yourself higher” was how Rohit termed his apparent return to the gymnasium and Yuvraj had fresh crop for the good-old banter aimed at his former India teammate. “Finally hitman hits the gym,” Yuvraj commented, albeit tongue-in-cheek as the emoticon that followed clearly showed, and tagged one of their common friends Aneesh Gautam.

Gautam is Yuvraj's personal manager and a “brotherman” to Rohit, as Gautam's Instagram bio shows, and what was perhaps an inside joke between the trio was quite subtly shared with the world. Clearly, the hitman had hit the sweet spot albeit this time not on his bat.

Rohit has earned the moniker “hitman” for his surreal ability to hit sixes. He held the record for the most sixes hit in an ODI innings (16) until the 2019 World Cup when Eoin Morgan smashed 17 in an innings against Afghanistan.

Rohit has three double hundreds to his credit in ODIs and is one of only two Indian batsmen to have scored centuries in all three formats. He has four T20I hundreds – the most by any batsman.

Promoted

In the IPL, Rohit is third on the list of the top scorers with 4,898 runs. Only Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli are ahead of the Mumbai Indians captain on this list.

Mumbai have won the IPL a record four times and will look to add to that kitty when the tournament gets underway from September 19 in the UAE.