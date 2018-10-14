 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Final South Africa-Zimbabwe T20 Abandoned

Updated: 14 October 2018 20:46 IST

The matches were largely one-sided and South Africa used them to test the depth of their resources, using 22 players across the five matches.

Final South Africa-Zimbabwe T20 Abandoned
Rain and a wet outfield caused the abandonment of the third and final T20I. © Twitter

Rain and a wet outfield caused the abandonment of the third and final Twenty20 international between South Africa and Zimbabwe at Willowmoore Park on Sunday. South Africa won the series 2-0 after winning an earlier one-day series 3-0. The matches were largely one-sided and South Africa used them to test the depth of their resources, using 22 players across the five matches.

South Africa travel to Australia later this month to play three one-day internationals and a Twenty20 international, while Zimbabwe depart later this week for Bangladesh where they will play three one-day internationals and two Tests. The first one-day international is in Dhaka next Sunday.

Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza said his team's batting in South Africa had been disappointing.

"We will have to adapt quickly to Bangladesh conditions. As the top three or four batsmen, we must make sure we build a platform," he said.

JP Duminy, who was due to captain South Africa on Sunday, said the objective of giving opportunities to several players had been achieved.

"The selectors got a look at quite a few guys," he said. "We will be going into Australia with some confidence, although it is a work in progress."

Comments
Topics : South Africa Cricket Team Zimbabwe Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The matches were largely one-sided
  • South Africa used them to test the depth of their resources
  • South Africa travel to Australia later this month
Related Articles
2nd T20I: Dane Paterson Leads South Africa To Six-Wicket Win Over Zimbabwe
2nd T20I: Dane Paterson Leads South Africa To Six-Wicket Win Over Zimbabwe
Imran Tahir Bowls South Africa To Victory Over Zimbabwe In 1st T20I
Imran Tahir Bowls South Africa To Victory Over Zimbabwe In 1st T20I
Jonty Rhodes Finds
Jonty Rhodes Finds 'The Map Of Tamil Nadu' On Matthew Hayden's Head Injury
Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen Lead South Africa To ODI Whitewash Over Zimbabwe
Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen Lead South Africa To ODI Whitewash Over Zimbabwe
Imran Tahir Hat-Trick, Dale Steyn Fifty Help South Africa Beat Zimbabwe By 120 Runs
Imran Tahir Hat-Trick, Dale Steyn Fifty Help South Africa Beat Zimbabwe By 120 Runs
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.