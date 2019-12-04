Dwayne Bravo has been an entertainer on and off the field. He attended the 6th edition of the Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards 2019 on Tuesday along with his "champion team". Dwayne Bravo , whose hit-track 'Champion' was loved by fans across the globe, took to Instagram to post pictures from the star-studded night and also announced his next track, 'The Chamiya Song'. "All smiles at the @filmfare Glamour & Style Awards tonight. It gives me the greatest joy to be able to share this experience with my Champion team @arielle.alexa @djanamusic @ultrasimmo ! Look out for our new song coming soon #2Easy Also honoured to be collaborating with @riminique @gauravdagaonkar and @mohanshakti on #TheChamiyaSong #ComingSoon," Dwayne Bravo captioned the pictures.

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Leone, Diana Penty, Yami Gautam, Rakul Preet Singh, Dia Mirza and Adah Sharma were also present during the award ceremony.

Bravo, 36, retired from international cricket in October 2018. He was however included as a reserve in the West Indies team for World Cup 2019.

Bravo brought down the curtain on his career with 2,200 runs and 86 wickets in Tests; 2,968 ODI runs and 199 wickets; and 1,142 runs and 52 wickets in T20I cricket.

He was also the captain of the West Indies team that dramatically returned home in 2014, mid-way during the series in India in protest against their board. That was the last time Bravo played an ODI for the national team.