FIFA U-17 World Cup: Virat Kohli's Message For The Indian Football Team Ahead Of Mega Tournament

India cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Monday took to Twitter to wish the Indian football team for the upcoming Under-17 FIFA World Cup to be held in India, starting October 6. India will face the United States team on October 6, before taking on Colombia and Ghana on October 9 and October 12 respectively at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Kohli posted a video on Twitter and wished the team, saying "Go, get it boys. Make us proud".

India are in Group A along side the United States, Colombia and Ghana.

The home team will compete in a FIFA World cup for the first time across any age-group.

Head coach Luis Norton de Matos said he will look to strike a balance between good football and results and promised that his wards will fight like lions in the mega tournament.

"We are prepared for the tournament. What we want and try is to stay 100 per cent focused, concentrated. We need to be good with our tactical sense of the game. Sometimes the big question is play well and lose or play not so well and win. So we need to get a mix of the two," Matos said.

"We are going to try and put our strong points in the game, especially during the decisive moments like free-kicks, corners, losing balls near our box," the Portuguese tactician added.