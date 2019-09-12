 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Feroz Shah Kotla Renamed Arun Jaitley Stadium, Stand Named After Virat Kohli

Updated: 12 September 2019 20:18 IST

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) renamed Feroz Shah Kotla Cricket Stadium after former DDCA president Arun Jaitley. Also, a stand has been named after Virat Kohli.

Feroz Shah Kotla Cricket Stadium has been renamed after former union minister and president of the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) Arun Jaitley, who died last month. The renaming of the stadium was done to honour the leader who served as DDCA president from 1999 to 2013. At the same function held at the Weightlifting Auditorium of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, a stand at Delhi's famous cricket venue was named after India captain Virat Kohli. The Feroz Shah Kotla ground's name, however, will remain unchanged.

After the virtual unveiling of the stand, Kohli thanked the DDCA, his team members and his childhood coach. While thanking his family, Kohli recalled an incident from 2001 when he had gone to watch a Test match against Zimbabwe with his brother.

"When I left home today, I told my family one anecdote...I remember getting a ticket to watch a game in 2001 at the stadium and asking for autographs from players... So today to have a pavilion in my name at the same stadium is surreal and a great honour," Kohli said.

Earlier, DDCA president, Rajat Sharma had said that Virat Kohli is the best player in the world.

"When I decided to name a stand in honour of Virat Kohli, I told this first to Arun Jaitley ji. He told me this is a good decision because there is no better player than Virat in world cricket," Rajat Sharma said during the event.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The DDCA renamed Feroz Shah Kotla to Arun Jaitley Stadium
  • DDCA also named a stand after Virat Kohli
  • Virat Kohli thanked teammates and family at the event
Related Articles
MS Dhoni "Made Me Run Like In Fitness Test": Virat Kohli Recalls "Special Night"
MS Dhoni "Made Me Run Like In Fitness Test": Virat Kohli Recalls "Special Night"
Steve Smith Extends Lead Over Virat Kohli In Test Rankings
Steve Smith Extends Lead Over Virat Kohli In Test Rankings
Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Rift Rumours "Absolute Nonsense": Ravi Shastri
Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Rift Rumours "Absolute Nonsense": Ravi Shastri
Team India To Be Present At Virat Kohli Stand Unveiling
Team India To Be Present At Virat Kohli Stand Unveiling
Playing Virat Kohli An Opportunity To Test Yourself, Says Kagiso Rabada
Playing Virat Kohli An Opportunity To Test Yourself, Says Kagiso Rabada
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 11 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.