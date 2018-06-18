Virat Kohli Remembers The Most Important Lesson His Father Taught Him

India captain Virat Kohli was only 18 when he lost his father. Virat Kohli was playing a Ranji Trophy match for his home side Delhi against Karnataka when he got the news of his father's demise. His father Prem Kohli died at the age of 54 in the wee hours on December 19, 2006 . From sports persons to celebrities on Sunday posted emotional tributes to their fathers on the occasion of Father's Day. Virat Kohli also took to Twitter and shared an old photograph with his father and wrote an emotional message. "This Father's day do something memorable and make it special with your father. #HappyFathersDay #ComeOutAndPlay," Kohli's post read.

This Father's day do something memorable and make it special with your father. ?? #HappyFathersDay #ComeOutAndPlay pic.twitter.com/amwaFOuqfB — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 17, 2018

"From the very beginning he taught me how to work hard, to have ultimate belief in my own hard work and not look anywhere for favours. That lesson is the essence of my life now. He guided my in the right direction. Thank you dad!" Kohli wrote.

Recently, Kohli received the Polly Umrigar Award (Best International Cricketer) for his stupendous performances in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.

Kohli had a phenomenal 2016-17 season. The Indian skipper amassed 1332 runs in 13 Tests at an average of 74. He also scored 1516 runs in 27 ODIs at an average of 84.22 during the period.

Kohli has played six Tests in the 2017-18 season, scoring 896 runs at an average of 89.6, while his ODI average stands at 75.50.