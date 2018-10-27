 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Fans Vent Fury After MS Dhoni Is Left Out Of India Squad For Windies, Australia T20Is
Read In

Updated: 27 October 2018 09:58 IST

The Indian selectors pulled off a major surprise by leaving out MS Dhoni from the T20I series against the Windies and Australia.

Fans Vent Fury After MS Dhoni Is Left Out Of India Squad For Windies, Australia T20Is
Fans were left in disbelief after MS Dhoni was excluded from both T20I squads. © AFP

The BCCI on Friday night announced the India squad for the Twenty20 international series against the Windies (home) and Australia (away) with skipper Virat Kohli being rested for three matches against the Caribbean outfit. But there was another big name missing from the list -- MS Dhoni. Dhoni was excluded from both the T20I squads with youngster Rishabh Pant set to don the gloves. Chief selector MSK Prasad quickly moved to dispel talk of Dhoni's retirement, assuring fans that this was not the end for the former India captain in T20Is.

The news of Dhoni's exclusion soon went viral on social media and fans came in their numbers to express their displeasure at the decision.

With the next T20 World Cup in 2020 in Australia, former players and cricket pundits felt that this could be the end of the road for Dhoni in T20Is.

However, MSK Prasad made it a point to say that the selectors are looking at back-up options behind the stumps.

"Dhoni is not going to play the 6 T20Is because we're looking at the second keeper slot. It is not the end of Dhoni in T20Is," said chief selector MSK Prasad.

India have played a total of 104 T20I matches since the format's debut in 2006 and Dhoni has been part of 93 of those matches. Dhoni, who led India to the T20 World Cup title in 2007, has scored 1,487 T20I runs at an average of 37.17 and a strike-rate of 127.90.

Dhoni has hit two half-centuries and also has 54 catches and 33 stumpings to his name in T20 international cricket.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team MS Dhoni Rishabh Pant India vs West Indies 2018 Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni left out for the T20I series against Windies, Australia
  • Fans vented their anger at the selectors' decision
  • MSK Prasad said this was not the end of Dhoni in T20Is
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Is My Favourite Indian Cricketer, Says Pakistan
MS Dhoni Is My Favourite Indian Cricketer, Says Pakistan's Sana Mir
India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma Could Equal Sachin Tendulkar
India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma Could Equal Sachin Tendulkar's Batting Record In 2nd ODI
Rishabh Pant Set To Make Debut As India Announce Team For 1st ODI vs Windies
Rishabh Pant Set To Make Debut As India Announce Team For 1st ODI vs Windies
Virat Kohli And Team India Gear Up For 1st ODI vs Windies With A Game Of Keepy-Uppy
Virat Kohli And Team India Gear Up For 1st ODI vs Windies With A Game Of Keepy-Uppy
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Does A Plank, Fans Love It. Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 19 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.