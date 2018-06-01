Fans Question International Status For Charity Match After Nasser Hussain's Commentary Stunt

The West Indies vs World XI match at Lord's had quite a few entertaining performances. From Evin Lewis' blitz to the guard of honour for Shahid Afridi, there were many talking points in the match on Thursday. However, International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to award the charity match an international status has left a lot of fans fuming. Many cricket fans pointed at Nasser Hussain's presence on the field of play with a microphone in hand during the live match as a major goof-up and something that should not happen during an international game.

The former England captain was commentating for a sports channel and even found himself standing at first slip.

The picture went viral on social media with fans unimpressed with the turn of events.

Commantror in the Field ??@ICC please explain is it International match or List A Game ???? @nassercricket #WIvsWorldXI #WorldXI pic.twitter.com/zIPrSK3pww — Ejaz Wasim Bakhri (@ejazwasim) May 31, 2018

Nasser Hussain as Reporter on the field in an International Game... This isn't allowed anyway #CricketRelief pic.twitter.com/vwfbwdqVDp — Abhijeet (@TheYorkerBall) May 31, 2018

Nasser Hussain, on commentary, at first slip for the opening over. This is why these games - wonderful as they are - should never have international status. #WIvRoW pic.twitter.com/T3caRzOEEA — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) May 31, 2018

This is a full international, but apparently the West Indies playing the Netherlands in the World Cup Qualifiers was not https://t.co/ATSoJ8832N — Tim (@timwig) May 31, 2018

Good morning.Just turned on Facebook Live. Please tell me that's a hologram of Nasser Hussain pretending to be on the field of play and not the real thing. — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) May 31, 2018

This is an official T20 international and a reporter (Nasser Hussain) is standing in a deepish first slip position.

Charity match, to be played only semi-seriously — John Etheridge (@JohnSunCricket) May 31, 2018

Really enjoyed the #WIvWorldXI game and kudos to @SkyCricket for making their feed available for free...but i hope to your deity of choice that we never see that Nasser Hussain experiment montrosity on a cricket ground again! #shudder — The Opening Statsman (@OpeningStatsman) June 1, 2018

@SkyCricket #WIvRestoftheWorld

Nasser Hussain wandering round the field not quite knowing what he is doing.

Nothing new there then!

Seriously is this the way forward for our "glorious summer game "? — Uncle Mort (@UncleMort2011) May 31, 2018

The match was played to raise funds to rebuild cricket grounds in Anguilla and Dominica damaged by hurricanes Irma and Maria that swept through the Caribbean in September 2017. However, it was given full international status.

That meant the runs scored and wickets taken have been included in players' stats for their international careers.

West Indies proved too strong for the World XI as they registered an emphatic 72-run win. Evin Lewis smashed a quick-fire fifty while spinner Samuel Badree produced one of the most economical spells in international cricket as West Indies outplayed Shahid Afridi-led World XI in all departments of the game.

Afridi donated USD 20,000 to hurricane relief from his foundation, while all the players donated their match fees to the charity.

The Pakistan all-rounder, who retired from mainstream international cricket two years ago, received a guard of honour at Lord's.