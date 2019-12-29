Sourav Ganguly on Sunday revealed that he hates "working on a Sunday". The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president made his feelings known to the entire world via a tweet which read: "Hate working on a Sunday". Along with the tweet, Ganguly also shared a picture of himself standing in a park and within no time his fans bombarded the post with some hilarious replies. While some advised him to take some time out and rest, other inquired what he was actually doing in a park on Sunday.

Hate working on a Sunday pic.twitter.com/r7TMjyUqyU — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 29, 2019

"Sourav bhai aaram karlo," replied one fan, while the other person enquired, "But what are you doing dada?".

The fans didn't stop just there and came up with some hilarious suggestions.

"Dada chill don't work only just pretend to work," wrote an user suggesting a way out.

"What is Dhoni doing behind you Dada?," asked another fan.

"@adiupadhyay dada has gone full uncle," replied one user.

Here are some of the hilarious replies:

You're like everyone of us!!

Love you Dadi — Arth Vaishnav (@ArthVaishnav) December 29, 2019

Millennial Dada — Prithvi (@The_BeardMan_) December 29, 2019

But you are in a Park Dada... — Hariharan Durairaj (@hari_durairaj) December 29, 2019

You're the boss of BCCI now do whatever u wish.. who is forcing u — Ashish Vaish (@iOnly_Ashish) December 29, 2019

Are you playing frisbee? — kashish Gandhi (@kashishgandhi) December 29, 2019

So do it on Monday — Dr.Swarup Chatterjee???????? (@MonkofBengal) December 29, 2019

Sourav Ganguly became the BCCI president in October earlier this year and since than has taken several steps to take the game forward in the country.

After successfully conducting the first-ever day-night Test in the country at Eden Gardens in Kolkata last month, Ganguly has now proposed an annual four-nation tournament involving India, England, Australia and one more nation.

Ganguly's proposed idea has received mixed reactions from fans and critics around the globe.

While some have welcomed it, saying it'll improve the quality of cricket among top nations, others have criticised it claiming it'll be detrimental to the overall health of the sport.

However, Ganguly's idea has found support from England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) as well as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cricket Australia (CA).

After the ECB said they are open to discussion for the tournament, CA CEO Kevin Roberts praised Ganguly's "innovative thinking" for the tournament.