Fans Come Up With Wacky Replies To ICC's "Guess The Ground" Tweet

With cricket at a complete standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans have been hit hard, unable to see their favourite stars in action. The International Cricket Council's (ICC) Twitter handle has been quite active recently and has tried to keep the fans engaged with various posts. One of the regular features has been tweets where the ICC has put pictures of various cricket stadiums and asked fans to guess the name. On early Sunday, the ICC put out a similar post and while many took the guessing game seriously, others didn't and came up with some really bizarre replies.

There were outlaindish replies such as "Mouth of a dragon" but the ones who were serious about getting it right, went with Eden Park in New Zealand.

The cricketing calendar has been laid to waste by the coronavirus pandemic with bilateral series and big domestic leagues like the Indian Premier League (IPL) postponed.

Last month, the ICC in its Chief Executives Committee (CEC) meeting via conference call agreed that the disrupted FTP program would need to be collectively reviewed till 2023 with a view to rescheduling as much of the cricket.

Members came together to consider the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sport. During the call, the CEOs of the 12 Full Members and three Associate representatives confirmed their full commitment to work in partnership to address the challenges the sport will face in the coming weeks and months.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said: "I am grateful to my fellow CEOs for their clear commitment to a unified approach to steering cricket through this pandemic. We will work in partnership for the best outcomes for the sport in relation to both ICC events and bilateral cricket."

"We agreed on the importance of making well informed, responsible decisions in relation to the resumption of international cricket. The complexities involved in being able to stage ICC global events are extensive to ensure we protect the health and safety of everyone involved and they will be carefully considered before any decisions are arrived at in the best interests of the game," he added.