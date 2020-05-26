Fans Call On Virat Kohli After Kevin Pietersen Posts New TikTok Video

Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli's banter on social media has become the stuff of legends. The former England star and the current India captain have had numerous back-and-forths, leaving fans in splits. Latest in the saga was when Pietersen once again asked Virat Kohli to shave off his beard after the Indian cricket star posted a throwback picture on Instagram. Kohli, like he has done many times to bowlers on the field, hit Pietersen for a six with an epic comeback , saying it was "better than your TikTok videos".

On Tuesday, Pietersen shared another one of his TikTok videos on his official Twitter handle but fans didn't seem to impressed by it.

While some users trolled the former cricketer, others called on Virat Kohli to give his take on the video.

vk ki bat nh Mani — Isolated Doctor (@IsolatedDoctor) May 26, 2020

@imVkohli bhai kuch bolo isko phir — lazy oreo (@baatladanny) May 26, 2020

Delete your tiktok account — Shrikant Pandey (@Shrikant052001) May 26, 2020

ACT YOUR AGE — Russell (@RussBear82) May 26, 2020

Someone lift this lockdown asap. We can't let this happen with remaining few good stars. First @imVkohli then @KP24 — Ankit Garg (@ankitkumargarg) May 26, 2020

next level stupidity —Riyuu('3) (@peachworld26) May 26, 2020

Friendly banter aside, Pietersen seems to share a great bond with Kohli and that was plain to see when the duo did an Instagram Live where they spoke about a range of subjects, including the Indian skipper's lowest point in his career.

Pietersen has also spoken very highly of the Indian run-machine on numerous occasions, the latest being when he was asked by Pommie Mbangwa to choose between Kohli and Australia's Steve Smith.

Pietersen, without even batting an eyelid, picked Kohli over Smith, even going on to say that the former Australia captain "doesn't even come close" to the Indian superstar.

"Kohli, hands down. Freakshow. His record chasing, winning games for India with the amount of pressure he consistently lives under, Smith doesn't even come close, said the former England batsman.

Mbangwa took it a step further and prodded the England batting star again by asking him to choose between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, and once again Pietersen didn't shy away.

"Again Virat because of his chasing numbers. His chasing numbers are frightening. He averages 80 in chases, all his one-day hundreds come when chasing. He consistently wins games of cricket for India. He just keeps on turning the numbers, chasing, chasing, chasing.

"That's what drives me. My man of the match performances. It was not the way that I played or how I played. How many man of the match performances and how many games that you win for England. And he does that for India. Unreal numbers," added Pietersen.