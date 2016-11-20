 
Family Illness Sends Pakistan Captain Misbah-ul-Haq Home

Updated: 20 November 2016 12:09 IST

Misbah-ul-Haq has pulled out of the New Zealand tour to return home because his father-in-law is critically ill

Misbah-ul-Haq is Pakistan cricket team's Test captain. © AFP

Christchurch:

Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has pulled out of the New Zealand tour to return home because his father-in-law is critically ill, a team spokesman said on Sunday.

Misbah received the news early Sunday and headed to the airport with his wife and daughter as soon as the match ended.

Azhar Ali will take over as captain and no immediate decision was made about flying out a replacement before the second Test starts in Hamilton on Friday.

New Zealand won the first Test by eight wickets midway through the fourth day.

Topics : Misbah-ul-Haq Pakistan Cricket
