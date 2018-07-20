 
Fakhar Zaman Becomes First Pakistan Cricketer To Score Double Century In ODIs

Updated: 20 July 2018 17:14 IST

Fakhar Zaman on Friday became the first Pakistan cricketer to score a double century in one-day internationals.

Fakhar Zaman became the first Pakistan cricketer to score a double century. © Twitter

Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman on Friday became the first Pakistan cricketer to score a double century in one-day internationals. Fakhar Zaman achieved the feat during the fourth ODI against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Friday. The Pakistan left-hander is the sixth international cricketer to cross the 200-run mark in ODIs. Apart from Fakhar Zaman, India's Rohit Sharma, New Zealand's Martin Guptill, India's Virender Sehwag, West Indies' Chris Gayle and India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar have reached the landmark score.

Fakhar Zaman scored a brilliant 210 not out off 156 balls, an innings studded with 24 boundaries and 5 sixes.

Fakhar Zaman, along with Imam-ul-Haq also broke the all-time opening partnership in ODI history. The Pakistan duo went past Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya and Upul Tharanga to break the all-time opening partnership record. Zaman and Imam formed a huge 304-run opening stand before the latter was dismissed by Wellington Masakadza.

Rohit is the only cricketer to have scored a double century thrice in his ODI career. He scored 209 against Australia in Bengaluru in 2013, 264 against Sri Lanka in Kolkata in 2014 and smashed an unbeaten 208 against Sri Lanka in Mohali in 2017.

Master blaster Tendulkar was the first cricketer to achieve this feat. He scored 200 not out against South Africa in Gwalior in 2010.

Sehwag became the second man after Tendulkar to cross the 200-run mark. The former India batsman scored 219 runs against West Indies in Indore in 2011.

West Indies' swashbuckling batsman Gayle scored a blistering 215 against Zimbabwe in Canberra in 2015. Gayle has smashed 16 sixes and 10 boundaries in his knock.

New Zealand's Gutptill achieved the milestone against West Indies in Wellington in 2015 when he scored an unbeaten 237 off 163 balls.

Double centurions in ODIs:

Sachin Tendulkar (India) 200* vs South Africa in 2010

Virender Sehwag (India) 219 vs West Indies in 2011

Rohit Sharma (India) 209 vs Australia in 2013

Rohit Sharma (India) 264 vs Sri Lanka in 2014

Chris Gayle (West Indies) 215 vs Zimbabwe in 2015

Martin Guptill (New Zealand) 237* vs West Indies in 2015

Rohit Sharma (India) 208* vs Sri Lanka in 2017

Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) 210* vs Zimbabwe in 2018

