Expecting Virat Kohli to Achieve Much More: Chris Gayle

Updated: 12 December 2016 16:21 IST

Chris Gayle was not at all surprised with his Royal Challengers Bangalore captain's current form and said that Virat Kohli is a fantastic batsman.

Chris Gayle praised India's captain for his terrific form in Test cricket © AFP

New Delhi:

Having watched Virat Kohli's on field exploits from 22 yards, dashing Jamaican batsman Chris Gayle is not at all surprised with his Royal Challengers Bangalore captain's current form.

"Virat is a fantastic batsman we all know that.. what he has done is not surprising at all. There will be many more to come for sure," Gayle said.

Kohli has hit three double hundreds in the last three series with an aggregate of 640 runs in the four Tests so far.

Gayle is in India to lend his support to the USL -Diageo's Road to Safety initiative encouraging fans to celebrate responsibly this festive season.

Gayle pledged his commitment to the cause by signing the pledge to 'Never Drink and Drive'.

Supporting the initiative,he said, India holds a special place in my heart and I've always been embraced and accepted by my fans here.

Through this initiative, I hope to encourage people to never drink and drive and celebrate responsibly during the festive season."

