Exam Paper Pops Question On Virat Kohli, Students All Smiles

India captain Virat Kohli has a massive fan following not only in the country but has a massive fan base across the globe. With his sheer batting prowess and match-winning abilities, Kohli is an inspiration for the young generation. On Thursday, students appearing for this year's class 10 West Bengal board examination got a surprise when they were asked to write about Kohli's life and career in 100 words. The question on the English examination paper brought smiles on many faces.

"In the 'Unseen' section, 10 marks were alloted for writing a biography on Kohli and almost all my friends opted for this question. We all were excited even after the English exam was over," said Swarnabho Banerjee, student of Sagar Dutta High School of Belgharia.

Swaranabho's friend Sudip Malakar said, "Even if the reference points were not given, we would have attempted this question. Is there anyone among us who does not know about Kohli?"

Headmistress of a girls' school said it showed that students have to be conversant with current affairs as well as their curriculum.

Cricketer-turned MLA Laxmi Ratan Shukla said the board has done the right thing by introducing a topic on Kohli in the question paper.

"I think questions on icons of other sports too should be introduced in future by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and others," he said.

Board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly said, "Kohli is the newest addition. There had been questions on the lives of popular figures in the past as well."