 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Exam Paper Pops Question On Virat Kohli, Students All Smiles

Updated: 18 March 2018 17:39 IST

The question on Virat Kohli in the English examination paper brought smiles on many faces.

Exam Paper Pops Question On Virat Kohli, Students All Smiles
Virat Kohli is an inspiration for the young generation. © AFP

India captain Virat Kohli has a massive fan following not only in the country but has a massive fan base across the globe. With his sheer batting prowess and match-winning abilities, Kohli is an inspiration for the young generation. On Thursday, students appearing for this year's class 10 West Bengal board examination got a surprise when they were asked to write about Kohli's life and career in 100 words. The question on the English examination paper brought smiles on many faces.

"In the 'Unseen' section, 10 marks were alloted for writing a biography on Kohli and almost all my friends opted for this question. We all were excited even after the English exam was over," said Swarnabho Banerjee, student of Sagar Dutta High School of Belgharia.

Swaranabho's friend Sudip Malakar said, "Even if the reference points were not given, we would have attempted this question. Is there anyone among us who does not know about Kohli?"

Headmistress of a girls' school said it showed that students have to be conversant with current affairs as well as their curriculum.

Cricketer-turned MLA Laxmi Ratan Shukla said the board has done the right thing by introducing a topic on Kohli in the question paper.

"I think questions on icons of other sports too should be introduced in future by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and others," he said.

Board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly said, "Kohli is the newest addition. There had been questions on the lives of popular figures in the past as well."

Over 11 lakh students wrote the English paper in the examination conducted by the Board last week.

 

Topics : India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli has a massive fan following across the globe
  • Kohli is an inspiration for the young generation
  • Students were asked to write about Kohli's life and career
Related Articles
Committee Of Administrators Chief Vinod Rai Opens Up About Relationship Between Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni
Committee Of Administrators Chief Vinod Rai Opens Up About Relationship Between Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni
Hyderabad Or Rajkot May Host India
Hyderabad Or Rajkot May Host India's First Ever Day-Night Test
Virat Kohli Behaved Like A "Clown" In South Africa: Paul Harris
Virat Kohli Behaved Like A "Clown" In South Africa: Paul Harris
This Is How Virat Kohli Made Class X Students
This Is How Virat Kohli Made Class X Students' Board Exam Special
Virat Kohli Says Cricket Workload Taking A Toll On His Body
Virat Kohli Says Cricket Workload Taking A Toll On His Body
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 13 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.