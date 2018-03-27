Ex-Zimbabwe Official Rajan Nayer Guilty Of Match-Fixing, Suspended From Cricket For 20 Years

Rajan Nayer, a former official in the Zimbabwe cricket administration, has been suspended for 20 years.

Rajan Nayer, a former official in the Zimbabwe cricket administration, has been suspended by International Cricket Council (ICC) from all cricket activity for 20 years after he accepted a charge of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. "Nayer, the Treasurer and Marketing Director of the Harare Metropolitan Cricket Association was charged with the following three offences under the Code for approaching Zimbabwe Captain Graeme Cremer," an ICC release said.

As per the ICC media release, Nayer was charged with three offences:

1. Article 2.1.1 - being party to an effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspects of an International match or matches.

2. Article 2.1.3 - offering Mr. Cremer US $30,000 to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspects of an International match or matches.

3. Article 2.1.4 - directly soliciting, inducing, enticing or encouraging Mr. Cremer to breach Article 2.1.1.

Zimbabwe captain Graeme Cremer said he was appalled to be approached by someone (Nayer) so closely connected to the sport.

"I was appalled to be approached by someone so closely connected to the game and there was no doubt in my mind that I had to report it as soon as I could. We receive education around this which you never expect to have to use, but it certainly helped when it came to knowing what to do," Cremer said.

"I think it is important that corrupters receive strong sanctions as it sends out a message to others who might consider getting involved. For any cricketer who might find themselves in my position, my message is really simple - report it. The ICC will take any report seriously and will deal with you professionally and with respect. If we are to kick corruption out of the game, we must all play our part," the captain said.

"I welcome the result of the investigation and the substantial sanction imposed upon Mr. Nayer. It is important that the seriousness of his offences were reflected in the length of ban," Alex Marshall, General Manager - ICC ACU, said.

"I would like to place on record my thanks to Graeme Cremer, who has acted with the utmost professionalism throughout this process. Immediately after he received the approach from Mr. Nayer he reported it to the ICC and we were able to get an investigation underway swiftly. Graeme has been involved and updated throughout the investigation and has played a critical role in ensuring that corruption has no place in our sport," Marshall said.