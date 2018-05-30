 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Everything You Need To Know About ICC World XI vs West Indies

Updated: 30 May 2018 22:32 IST

The Shahid Afridi-led ICC World XI squad will take on the Carlos Brathwaite-led West Indies in a fund-raising T20 charity match

Everything You Need To Know About ICC World XI vs West Indies
Shahid Afridi will be the leading the World XI squad after Eoin Morgan pulled out die to injury © AFP

The Shahid Afridi-led ICC World XI squad will take on the West Indies in a fund-raising T20 charity match at the Lord's Cricket Ground on May 31. The proceedings of the match will be used for the refurbishment of five cricket stadia in the Caribbean that were damaged by Hurricanes in 2017. The World XI squad wears an extremely strong look. On the other hand, the West Indies will have the likes of Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Evin Lewis and Samuel Badree in their line-up. The match should provide excellent competition to the defending ICC World T20 champions.

When will the ICC World XI vs West Indies match be played?

The ICC World XI vs West Indies match will be played on May 31, 2018.

Where will the ICC World XI vs West Indies match be played?

The ICC World XI vs West Indies match will be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

What time the ICC World XI vs West Indies match start?

The live telecast of the ICC World XI vs West Indies match will begin at 10:30 pm IST.

Comments
Topics : West Indies Cricket Team Shahid Afridi International Cricket Council Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Shahid Afridi will be the leading the World XI squad
  • Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Evin Lewis and Badree are in playing XI
  • The World XI squad wears an extremely strong look
Related Articles
Everything You Need To Know About ICC World XI vs West Indies
Everything You Need To Know About ICC World XI vs West Indies
ICC World XI Set To Face West Indies In Charity T20 Match
ICC World XI Set To Face West Indies In Charity T20 Match
Mohammed Shami, Adil Rashid Added To ICC World XI For Match Against West Indies
Mohammed Shami, Adil Rashid Added To ICC World XI For Match Against West Indies
"Who
"Who's Ian Chappell?" Chris Gayle Takes A Dig At Australian Legend
Sri Lanka Cricketer Dhananjaya de Silva Quits Tour After Father
Sri Lanka Cricketer Dhananjaya de Silva Quits Tour After Father's Murder
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 29 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.