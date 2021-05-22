Indian bowling legend, Erapalli Prasanna, known for deceiving batsmen with his magical spin, is celebrating his 81st birthday on Saturday. As soon as the clock struck midnight, wishes started to pour in from across India. Former Indian women's coach WV Raman was among the first to extend his greetings to Prasanna. “Happy birthday to E.A.S Prasanna, arguably the craftiest off-spinner the game has seen. Wish you health, happiness and many more happy returns of the day, Manager," Raman tweeted.

Happy birthday to #EASPrasanna, arguably the craftiest off spinner the game has seen.. Wish you health, happiness and many more happy returns of the day, Manager.. — WV Raman (@wvraman) May 22, 2021

The International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a birthday wish for the spin wizard, reminding fans that Prasanna held the record for the quickest to 100 Test wickets for India for 49 years before Ravichandran Ashwin surpassed him in 2011.

"Happy birthday to Erapalli Prasanna – one of India's finest spinners. He held the India record for the fastest bowler to 100 Test wickets for 49 years until R Ashwin broke it in 2011," ICC's tweet read.

He held the India record for the fastest bowler to 100 Test wickets for 49 years until R Ashwin broke it in 2011 pic.twitter.com/P5L0iYTcwM — ICC (@ICC) May 22, 2021

Former Indian bowler Dodda Ganesh also extended his warm wishes to Prasanna on the micro-blogging site.

"Happy birthday to the spin maestro and Karnataka's first legendary cricketer, Erapalli Prasanna a very happy birthday, E.A.S Prasanna," Ganesh, who represented India in 4 Tests and one ODI, said.

Happy birthday to the spin maestro and Karnataka's first legendary cricketer, Erapalli Prasanna a very happy birthday #EASPrasanna pic.twitter.com/FtebKbnMas — | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) May 22, 2021

"On this Day in 1940, Birth of the legendary Indian off-spinner, Erapalli Prasanna. His 189 Test wickets included career-best figures of 8/76 against New Zealand in Auckland (1975-76)," 100MB, the official app of the legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, wrote on Twitter.

His 189 Test wickets included career-best figures of 8/76 against New Zealand in Auckland (1975-76). pic.twitter.com/GaIWTy5dSj — 100MB (@100MasterBlastr) May 22, 2021

Prasanna made his Test debut for India in 1962 against England in Chennai and managed to take just one wicket in both innings combined. However, India won the match by 128 runs. He went on to represent India in 49 Test matches, picking 189 wickets at an economy rate of 2.54.

Prasanna played his last red-ball match for India in 1978 against arch-rival Pakistan at the Gaddafi stadium. He went wicketless in his final Test match as Pakistan beat India by eight wickets.

In his 16-year-long career, he picked ten-wicket hauls two times and bagged fifers in 10 games.