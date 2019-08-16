 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Eoin Morgan's Desire For Second World Cup Success Tempered By Back Concern

Updated: 16 August 2019 23:43 IST

Eoin Morgan had problems with his back during the drawn-out World Cup campaign -- going off early in the game against the West Indies with a back spasm.

Eoin Morgan
Eoin Morgan pulled out of a match with Sussex last week due to further trouble with his back. © AFP

Eoin Morgan would love to add the Twenty20 World Cup trophy in Australia next year to the 50 over version he skippered England to victory in July but he told the BBC it would depend on clearing up a persistent back problem. The 32-year-old Irishman had problems with his back during the drawn-out World Cup campaign -- going off early in the game against the West Indies with a back spasm.

Morgan -- who recovered to hit a ODI record of 17 sixes four days later against Afghanistan -- pulled out of a match with Sussex last week due to further trouble with his back.

Morgan -- who was at Lord's to receive a commemorative cap for his World Cup success over New Zealand, playing 200 one-day internationals for England and captaining them on 100 occasions -- said he wanted to captain them but could not commit yet.

"I need more time to think. It's a big decision and a big commitment," he said.

"I just don't want to let anybody down. When you lead, you have to lead from the front and you have to be physically fit.

"Finding form is another thing. Hopefully that works itself out."

Morgan, who played for Ireland at the 2007 ODI World Cup but had always wanted to play Test cricket for England, the land of his mother's birth, and eventually did so in 2010, said he wanted the problem dealt with as quickly as possible to leave him time to recover.  

"I need time," said Morgan.

"I need the season to end pretty soon so I can have that time to physically get fit and guarantee it's not an injury risk between this year and next, then I can make a call on it."

England's next limited overs commitment is five T20 internationals on their tour of New Zealand in November.

The 50-over side do not play until they tour South Africa in February.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Eoin Joseph Gerard Morgan Eoin Morgan Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Eoin Morgan skippered England to World Cup victory in July
  • Eoin Morgan was at Lord's to receive a commemorative cap
  • The 50-over side do not play until they tour South Africa in February
Related Articles
Eoin Morgan "Plays A Game" With Afghan Family, Rashid Khan Calls Him Legend
Eoin Morgan "Plays A Game" With Afghan Family, Rashid Khan Calls Him Legend
"Don
"Don't Think It's Fair To Have A Result Like That": Eoin Morgan On World Cup Triumph
Eoin Morgan Says No Decision Yet On Future After England World Cup Win
Eoin Morgan Says No Decision Yet On Future After England World Cup Win
"Jos Buttler Is A Strong Candidate For Captaincy," Says Andrew Strauss
"Jos Buttler Is A Strong Candidate For Captaincy," Says Andrew Strauss
"Adil Rashid Said Allah Was With Us": Eoin Morgan After England
"Adil Rashid Said Allah Was With Us": Eoin Morgan After England's World Cup Glory
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 09 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.