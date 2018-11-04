Eoin Morgan Gets Married To Long-Time Girlfriend, Shares Adorable Pic

England's limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Tara Ridgway on Friday. The marriage ceremony, which was attended by England cricketers Jason Roy, Alastair Cook, Steve Finn, Mark Wood and Jos Butler, took place at the historic Babington House in Somerset according to media reports. Morgan took to Twitter to share an adorable picture of the ceremony. He wrote, "What an amazing day with @TaraRidgway." And soon after, wishes started pouring in for the couple.

Here are the Twitter reactions:

Congratulations mate , God bless u both , stay happy & blessed — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) November 3, 2018

Many many congratulations to both of you Skipper @Eoin16 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) November 3, 2018

Many Many Congratulations mate — Fawad Ahmed (@bachaji23) November 3, 2018

Many congratulations to you both! — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) November 3, 2018

Morgan recently led England team to a successful tour in Sri Lanka. They won the five-match ODI series 3-1. After that, England also registered a 30-run victory in the one-off T20I against the islanders.

Morgan enjoyed a phenomenal run during limited-overs series in Sri Lanka. He amassed 195 runs in four matches, which included two half-centuries. The skipper was also adjudged Man of the Series for the ODIs.

Morgan has so far represented England in 212 ODIs, scoring 6,557 runs at an average of 38.57. The left-hander has also played 77 T20Is, amassing 1,734 runs at a strike rate of over 130.

England are now all set to play a three-match Test series against Sri Lanka. The first match of the series will be held at the Galle International Stadium, starting November 6. The second match will be played in Pallekele from November 14 to 18, and the final match will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo November 23 onwards.

England will be led by Joe Root in the Test series.