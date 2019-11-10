Eoin Morgan Becomes First England Cricketer To Score 2000 T20I Runs

England's limited over captain Eoin Morgan on Sunday became the first player from his country to score 2000 runs in T20 internationals. Morgan scored 17 in the fifth T20I between England and New Zealand, which was reduced to a 11 overs a side contest due to rain on Sunday, to cross the milestone.

Morgan is only the seventh batsman to reach the milestone of 2000 runs in T20 internationals after Australia's David Warner, former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, former Pakistan batsman Shoaib Malik, New Zealand opener Martin Guptill and the Indian duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Rohit tops the table with 2537 runs while Kohli comes second with 2450 runs to his name.

The England player closest to Morgan is Alex Hales who amassed 1644 runs before his international career came to a halt before the 2019 World Cup. Jos Buttler comes after that with 1260 runs.

England defeated New Zealand in Super Over to clinch the five-match series. After the win, England captain said that he was surprised to get a game after the downpour in Auckland.

"Delighted, surprised that we got a game with the weather around today," Morgan said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

"We chopped and changed a little bit and the guys coming in did a really good job. The Black Caps played well again, bowled really well and there was nothing between the sides for the 11-over game. In the Super Over, I thought the standout was Chris Jordan, a guy who's extremely calm under pressure and delivers," he said.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow was named the Man of the Match for his batting effort. New Zealand had managed to compile a score of 146/5 in 11 overs but Bairstow's quickfire 47 and the tail enders' efforts helped England match New Zealand's huge total.

Bairstow said after the match that his experience of playing T10 cricket came handy.

"It was nice to get some runs today... I thought I hadn't contributed a lot in the series, so it was good to get some runs in a shortened game. I have played some T10 cricket, so I knew that we needed to get some quick runs. We don't play for those (Super Overs), but it's good to get over the line. Looking forward to the Test matches now," he said.

The tour now moves to a two-match Test series. The first match will be played from November 21 in Mount Maunganui while the second will be played from November 29 in Hamilton.