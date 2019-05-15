Eoin Morgan Banned From England vs Pakistan 4th ODI

England will be without their captain Eoin Morgan when they take on Pakista n in the fourth one-day international (ODI) that will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday. Eoin Morgan was banned from the 4th ODI by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for maintaining a slow over-rate during the third ODI against Pakistan on Tuesday. Meanwhile, England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow, who scored a century in the 3rd ODI , has also been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct relating to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an international match".

Eoin Morgan was sanctioned after the 2019 World Cup hosts and favourites England took around four hours to bowl their 50 overs in a six-wicket win over Pakistan in the third ODI at Bristol on Tuesday.

He was also fined 40 percent of his match fee and his players 20 percent of theirs after match referee Richie Richardson ruled England were two overs short after time allowances were taken into consideration.

As Morgan had previously been found guilty of a minor over-rate offence during the Barbados ODI against the Windies on February 22, this latest incident constituted his second minor over-rate offence within a 12-month period and so led to a one-game ban.

"England captain Eoin Morgan has been suspended for one ODI and fined 40 per cent of his match fee, while his players have been fined 20 per cent of their match fees, for maintaining a slow over-rate during the third ODI against Pakistan on Tuesday," said an ICC statement issued on Wednesday.

"The suspension means Morgan will miss the fourth ODI against Pakistan in Nottingham on Friday," the statement added.

England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow was reprimanded for smashing his stumps in frustration after he was bowled for a match-winning 128 in Bristol.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Bairstow.

England are 2-0 up in the series heading into the fourth match at Trent Bridge. Rain forced the first match of the series to be abandoned after just 19 overs had been bowled.

(With AFP Inputs)