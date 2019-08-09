 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Enoch Nkwe Named Interim Team Director Of South Africa For India Tour

Updated: 09 August 2019 17:28 IST

The India tour, starting on September 15, will consist of three T20Is and three Test matches.

Enoch Nkwe Named Interim Team Director Of South Africa For India Tour
Enoch Nkwe expressed his appreciation for the appointment. © Twitter

Cricket South Africa on Friday appointed Enoch Nkwe as the interim Team Director for upcoming India tour, starting on September 15. He will take over from Ottis Gibson, who had to exit as head coach of the team with CSA announcing a revamped management structure. The India tour will consist of three T20Is and three Test matches. The acting Director of Cricket, Corrie Van Zyl, who has been tasked with filling the vacant post, has been on the lookout for candidates for the position following the restructure of the national men's team.

Nkwe expressed his appreciation for the appointment and said, "I am extremely excited about the challenge that lies ahead and am looking forward to meeting all players and staff."

Nkwe, who has served as the head coach of bizhub Highveld Lions, had an impressive record of bringing the winning culture back to the Johannesburg-based outfit.

With the appointment, he will be afforded the opportunity to appoint his coaching staff that will work alongside him in India.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Hashim Mahomed Amla Hashim Amla Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Hashim Amla Retires From International Cricket, Gets Tribute From Sachin Tendulkar
Hashim Amla Retires From International Cricket, Gets Tribute From Sachin Tendulkar
Hashim Amla Announces Retirement From International Cricket
Hashim Amla Announces Retirement From International Cricket
World Cup 2019: All-Round South Africa Thump Sri Lanka By Nine Wickets
World Cup 2019: All-Round South Africa Thump Sri Lanka By Nine Wickets
Watch: Rohit Sharma Breaks Into Impromptu Dance After India
Watch: Rohit Sharma Breaks Into Impromptu Dance After India's Blistering Start
Preview: India Look To Begin World Cup 2019 With A Bang, Add To South Africa
Preview: India Look To Begin World Cup 2019 With A Bang, Add To South Africa's Agony
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 09 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.