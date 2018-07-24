English Cricket Club Suffers Humiliating Collapse, Target Chased Down In 12 Minutes

They say cricket is a batsman's game but it was anything but that when Bexley CC took on Beckenham CC in a Shepherd Neame Kent Cricket League match. In astonishing turn of events and one of the most dismal batting performances recorded in cricketing history, Beckenham CC were bowled out for an embarrassing score of 18 in 11.2 overs in an innings lasting just 49 minutes. Rubbing salt in Beckenham's wounds, Bexley CC took just 12 minutes to chase down the total with all 10 wickets in hand. Calum MacLeod, who has played 57 ODIs for Scotland, was the chief destroyer, taking six wickets for just five runs.

Not surprisingly, the grand total of 18 was Beckenham CC's lowest total in their 152-year existence.

The Beckenham CC skipper won the toss and elected to bat, and little did he know of the carnage was to follow.

Beckenham lost their first four wickets with just 9 runs on the board and things only got worse as they found themselves at 12 for six. Soon enough, the team's misery was brought to an end in the 12th over when Jason Benn sent Alex Shanks back to the pavilion.

In total, five Beckenham players failed to score with a the highest individual score being four, which three players managed -- Alexander Senn, William MacVicar and Calum Lennox.

Apart from Calum MacLeod, Jason Benn starred for Bexley with the ball, registering figures of 4/12.

In reply, Christopher Laas (4 not out) and Aiden Giggs (12 not out) along with six extras, helped Bexley chase down the target in 3.3 overs with the innings lasting just 12 minutes.