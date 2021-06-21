England's one-day international series against Sri Lanka is set to take place in front of larger than anticipated crowds after being included as a British government test event, it was announced Monday. An England and Wales Cricket Board statement did not reveal the exact numbers involved but next week's matches at Durham, the Oval in London and Bristol will be exempted from current strict limits imposed on outdoor events following the coronavirus pandemic.

England have already played in one such pilot event, with more than 17,000 fans allowed in daily for a Test match against New Zealand at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

But next week's games at Durham, the Oval and Bristol will not be subject to the current strict limits for outdoor events.

The subsequent white-ball series against Pakistan, who traditionally enjoy substantial support when spectators are allowed in for their matches in England, is also due to be part of the government's "events research programme" but the Sri Lanka fixtures are the priority at present.

The UK Government's culture and sports secretary, Oliver Dowden, said: "We will continue to do everything we can to get as many as possible back watching live sport and cultural events as safely and as quickly as possible."