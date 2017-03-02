 
English Batsman's Reply to Pakistani Who Abused Him For Skipping PSL Final

Updated: 02 March 2017 15:31 IST

Luke Wright, who took to Twitter to share the news of him opting out of the PSL final, faced plenty of flak from Pakistani fans.

Luke Wright, Kevin Pietersen and Tymal Mills opted out of the PSL final in Lahore. © AFP

Kevin Pietersen, Luke Wright and Tymal Mills on Wednesday refused to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Lahore over security concerns, causing major disappointment to the local fans. The trio took the call despite being offered lucrative bonuses. This development also dealt a major blow to Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) efforts to convince the cricket world that Pakistan was safe to play international cricket going forward. All three English players were part of the Quetta Gladiators franchise, which qualified for the final.

However, one individual in particular crossed the line as he attacked Wright over his decision. Wright, though, did not lose his cool and silenced him with some basic logic.

PSL chairman Najam Sethi has prepared a secondary list of foreign players many of them retired or not well known for an emergency players draft to be held for the two finalists if their main overseas players don't travel to Lahore.

Even the foreign commentators have backed out from travelling to Lahore for the final.

As a result, the PCB has been forced to sign an emergency deal with a Dubai based TV production company to produce the final in Lahore. The ones who were contracted during the Dubai leg --Sunset and Vine Television -- have also pulled out.

(With inputs from PTI)

Highlights
  • Three England players opted out of the PSL 2017 final
  • Luke Wright was abused on Twitter for skipping the Lahore final
  • Kevin Pietersen and Tymal Mills also won't play in the PSL final
