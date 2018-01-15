England's Ben Stokes Charged With Affray: Prosecutors

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been charged with affray by prosecutors regarding his alleged involvement in an incident outside a nightclub in September, prosecutors announced Monday. The confrontation left a man with a fractured eye socket and saw Stokes suspended from international cricket until "further notice" by the England and Wales Cricket Board, meaning he missed the Ashes series in Australia.

Confirming the criminal charge, a spokesperson for England's Crown Prosecution Service said: "The CPS was passed a file of evidence by Avon and Somerset Police on 29 November in relation to an incident of disorder in Bristol city centre.

My statement on Bristol pic.twitter.com/xSStYeWPbJ — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) January 15, 2018

"Further material was subsequently received in late December. Following a review of all the available evidence, the CPS has today authorised the police to charge three men with affray in connection with the incident.