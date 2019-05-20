Stop What You're Doing To Watch Adil Rashid Pull Off A No-Look Run-Out

Adil Rashid pulled off two brilliant pieces of fielding as England defeated Pakistan by 54 runs to win the fifth one-day international (ODI) at Headingley on Sunday. Sarfraz Ahmed prodded at an Adil Rashid delivery and set off for a single. But wicket-keeper Jos Buttler moved quickly from behind the stumps to throw the ball to the bowler's end where Rashid, with Babar Azam trying to regain his ground, flicked the ball onto the stumps from behind his back without looking to complete a run-out. Rashid was not done there, the leg spinner then dismissed Shoaib Malik with a diving left-handed catch off his own bowling.

Joe Root and Eoin Morgan put on 117 in 18 overs but it still needed tailender Tom Curran's unbeaten 29 to take England past 350.

Left-arm spinner Imad Wasim took three for 53, while fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi had four for 82 after striking at both ends of the innings.

Chris Woakes took five wickets as England bundled out Pakistan for 297 in 46.5 overs.

Victory, in their final match before the World Cup hosts and favourites name their tournament squad on Tuesday, saw England to a 4-0 series win after the first match was washed out.

England will have to reduce their 17-man squad to 15 for the World Cup.

"Winning 4-0 against a very strong Pakistan team is really good for us, going into a crucial World Cup," man-of-the-match Woakes said.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed, who top-scored for his side with 97, said, "Result-wise it is not ideal for the World Cup. But the way the batsman are batting we are ready for the World Cup.

(With AFP Inputs)